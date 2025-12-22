Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Vulnerable Node is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Security tool vendors and SAST/DAST scanner developers need Vulnerable Node to validate their analyzers against real exploitation patterns without building a vulnerable app from scratch. The 484 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's the standard testing ground for this use case, saving weeks of test environment setup. Skip this if your team needs a production-grade learning platform or multi-language vulnerability scenarios; Vulnerable Node is deliberately Node-specific and intentionally insecure, not a teaching tool.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Vulnerable Node for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Vulnerable Node: A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Vulnerable Node is open-source with 484 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Vulnerable Node serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is Commercial while Vulnerable Node is Free, Vulnerable Node is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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