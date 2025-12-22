Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Vidoc SecureAI: Real-time vulnerability detection and automated fixing for AI-generated code. built by Vidoc Security Lab. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in AI-generated and human-written code, Automated vulnerability fixing with code suggestions, Deep codebase scanning to map service and dependency connections..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.