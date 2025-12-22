Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Veribee: Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities. built by VeriBee. Core capabilities include Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.