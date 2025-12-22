Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Veribee is a commercial static application security testing tool by VeriBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Teams shipping code at startup velocity who can't afford false positives drowning their developers will find Veribee's formal verification approach cuts signal-to-noise dramatically compared to rule-based SAST tools. The hybrid deployment model and SOC-2 reporting flatten the compliance overhead for early-stage companies scaling toward mid-market customers. Skip this if you need broad vulnerability coverage across multiple languages and frameworks; Veribee's small vendor footprint means narrower language support and less community tooling integration than established competitors.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Veribee for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Veribee: Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities. built by VeriBee. Core capabilities include Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Veribee differentiates with Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Veribee is developed by VeriBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Veribee serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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