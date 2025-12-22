Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams embedded in GitHub, GitLab, or Azure DevOps pipelines will get the fastest time-to-fix from SonarQube Cloud because its IDE plugin catches vulnerabilities before code reaches the repository. The platform catches both developer-written and AI-generated code flaws in the same scan, which matters now that teams are shipping LLM output into production. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need infrastructure-as-code scanning to be equally polished as application code scanning; SonarQube treats IaC as a secondary feature, not a first-class citizen.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs SonarSource SonarQube Cloud for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud differentiates with Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud integrates with GitHub, Bitbucket Cloud, Azure DevOps, GitLab, SonarQube for IDE. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and SonarSource SonarQube Cloud serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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