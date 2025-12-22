Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Sec1 ProSAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find ProSAST's appeal in its AI-driven triage and remediation recommendations, which cut through the false positive noise that typically bogs down lean security teams. Support for 30+ languages and native CI/CD integration means developers catch issues before merge without context switching. Skip this if your org needs deep NIST ID.RA risk quantification or enterprise-scale policy enforcement; ProSAST prioritizes velocity over risk modeling maturity.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Sec1 ProSAST for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Sec1 ProSAST: SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Sec1 ProSAST differentiates with Support for 30+ programming languages, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization, False positive marking and tracking.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Sec1 ProSAST is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Sec1 ProSAST integrates with Jenkins, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Sec1 ProSAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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