Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Qwiet AI SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.