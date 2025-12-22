Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Qwiet AI SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams shipping code fast will see immediate value in Qwiet AI SAST because its Code Property Graph analysis cuts false positives by 90 percent, meaning your engineers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of dismissing alerts. The ML model trained on 78 billion lines of code scans millions of lines in minutes and integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines so scanning happens without friction. Skip this if you need runtime application security or container posture management; Qwiet is developer-focused code scanning only, and it prioritizes the ID.RA function over post-breach detection capabilities.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Qwiet AI SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Qwiet AI SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Qwiet AI SAST differentiates with Code Property Graph (CPG) analysis combining data flow, control flow, and syntax tree, Machine learning model trained on 78 billion lines of code, 90% reduction in false positives.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Qwiet AI SAST is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Qwiet AI SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jenkins, CircleCI and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Qwiet AI SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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