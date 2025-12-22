Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Qodo AI Code Review Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need AI-assisted code review that actually catches security issues before they reach production, and Qodo AI Code Review Platform does this by embedding itself directly into your PR workflow and IDE with context across your entire codebase. The platform's 15+ automated review workflows plus real-time local validation mean developers see feedback on their machine before pushing, not after CI fails, and the continuous learning from accepted suggestions means the tool gets smarter on your actual code patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep SAST coverage for compiled languages or formal compliance reporting; Qodo prioritizes detection speed and developer experience over audit-ready rule inventories.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Qodo AI Code Review Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Qodo AI Code Review Platform differentiates with Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Qodo AI Code Review Platform is developed by Qodo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Qodo AI Code Review Platform integrates with GitHub, VS Code, JetBrains. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Qodo AI Code Review Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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