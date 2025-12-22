Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Policy Engine is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Teams writing custom security rules but tired of regex hell will find Policy Engine's natural language policy creation genuinely faster than hand-coded detection logic, especially across the 15+ languages it covers. The pre-built compliance packs for SOC2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS cut weeks off policy scaffolding, and pull request integration means feedback reaches developers when they actually care. Skip this if your organization treats security policy as static documentation rather than living code that needs continuous iteration.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Policy Engine for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Policy Engine: AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Natural language policy creation, AI-powered policy transformation, Framework-aware detection across React, Angular, Vue, Express, Django, Rails..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Policy Engine differentiates with Natural language policy creation, AI-powered policy transformation, Framework-aware detection across React, Angular, Vue, Express, Django, Rails.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Policy Engine is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Policy Engine serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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