Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Policy Engine: AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Natural language policy creation, AI-powered policy transformation, Framework-aware detection across React, Angular, Vue, Express, Django, Rails..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.