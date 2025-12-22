Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Pixee Pixeebot: AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes. built by Pixee. Core capabilities include Automated code security fix generation via pull requests, SAST and IAST scanner alert triage, Continuous repository and pull request monitoring..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.