Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Olympix Enterprise-Grade Security Tools: Enterprise security tools for smart contract vulnerability detection in Web3/DeFi. built by olympix. Core capabilities include Real-time static analysis for smart contracts, Automated unit test generation, Line and branch coverage analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.