Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Mobb For DevSecOps: AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows. built by Mobb. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability fix generation, CI/CD pipeline integration, Continuous security remediation across builds and commits..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.