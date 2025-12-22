Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Mobb For DevSecOps is a commercial static application security testing tool by Mobb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams drowning in SAST findings will see immediate payoff from Mobb For DevSecOps because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just flagging them, turning security remediation into a CI/CD automation problem rather than a backlog problem. The tool generates and submits pull requests with fixes automatically, which cuts Mean Time To Remediate from weeks to hours on common vulnerability patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep manual control over every remediation decision or if you're still evaluating whether to adopt SAST at all; Mobb assumes you've already decided scanning is non-negotiable and want the friction removed.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Mobb For DevSecOps for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Mobb For DevSecOps: AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows. built by Mobb. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability fix generation, CI/CD pipeline integration, Continuous security remediation across builds and commits..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Mobb For DevSecOps differentiates with AI-driven automated vulnerability fix generation, Continuous security remediation across builds and commits, Automated pull request creation for security fixes.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Mobb For DevSecOps is developed by Mobb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Mobb For DevSecOps serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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