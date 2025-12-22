Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Fluid Attacks SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams moving fast in CI/CD pipelines need Fluid Attacks SAST primarily for its reattack validation feature, which actually verifies that fixes work rather than just flagging them as closed. The tool covers 13+ languages with native Git OAuth integration across GitHub, GitLab, Azure, and Bitbucket, meaning zero friction to drop into existing workflows. Skip this if you need CSPM or IaC scanning as your primary concern; Fluid Attacks treats infrastructure-as-code as secondary to source code vulnerability detection.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Fluid Attacks SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Fluid Attacks SAST: SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Fluid Attacks SAST differentiates with Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Fluid Attacks SAST is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Fluid Attacks SAST integrates with GitLab, GitHub, Azure, Bitbucket, Artifactory Cloud and 19 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Fluid Attacks SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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