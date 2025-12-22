Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Entersoft AI AST: Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract security audits, Code quality checks with language-specific linters, Manual code analysis with custom test cases..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.