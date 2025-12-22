Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Entersoft AI AST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
DeFi teams and blockchain-native startups building on Ethereum, Polygon, or Algorand should use Entersoft AI AST if manual smart contract audits are too slow for your release cycle. The tool combines automated static analysis with language-specific linting and local node deployment for realistic testing, covering both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls. Skip this if your organization needs general-purpose application security testing beyond smart contracts; Entersoft is deliberately blockchain-focused and won't replace your SAST for traditional codebases.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Entersoft AI AST for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Entersoft AI AST: Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract security audits, Code quality checks with language-specific linters, Manual code analysis with custom test cases..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Entersoft AI AST differentiates with Smart contract security audits, Code quality checks with language-specific linters, Manual code analysis with custom test cases.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Entersoft AI AST is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Entersoft AI AST integrates with Ethereum, Algorand, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Fantom. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Entersoft AI AST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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