Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Datadog Static Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Datadog Static Code Analysis because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your build process. The tool integrates directly into existing pipelines and covers NIST PR.PS platform security, meaning you're hardening code at the source rather than discovering problems in staging. Skip this if you need deep architectural risk assessment or threat modeling; Datadog is built for finding known vulnerability classes in code, not redesigning how you build systems.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Datadog Static Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Datadog Static Code Analysis: SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Datadog Static Code Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Datadog Static Code Analysis is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Datadog Static Code Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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