Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Datadog Static Code Analysis: SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.