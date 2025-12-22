Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. CredShields SolidityScan is a commercial static application security testing tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Startup and early-stage web3 teams need SolidityScan because it catches reentrancy and access control bugs before mainnet deployment, which is where most Solidity exploits live. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 issues with specific remediation code, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security reviewers. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of multi-chain protocols requiring deep post-deployment monitoring; SolidityScan's strength is pre-deployment velocity, not runtime threat hunting.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs CredShields SolidityScan for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
CredShields SolidityScan: AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. CredShields SolidityScan differentiates with AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. CredShields SolidityScan is developed by CredShields. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and CredShields SolidityScan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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