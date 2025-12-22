Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Corgea Malware Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need Corgea Malware Scanning because it catches backdoors and malicious code before merge, not after deployment. Support for 20+ languages and heuristic pattern-matching across 15+ critical CWEs means you're blocking real threats at pull-request time, with line-level evidence that developers actually understand. Skip this if your primary concern is post-incident forensics or supply chain visibility beyond your own repositories; Corgea is detection-focused within your codebase, not a broader risk assessment platform.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Corgea Malware Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Corgea Malware Scanning: Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Corgea Malware Scanning differentiates with Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Corgea Malware Scanning is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Corgea Malware Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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