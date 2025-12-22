Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection. built by CodeThreatAI. Core capabilities include AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.