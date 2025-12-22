Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by CodeThreatAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for its pull request-level filtering; the AI agents cut false positives down to signal that actually matters, which is why it works across 27 languages without needing language-specific tuning. The agentic architecture handles repository-wide analysis and learns continuously, meaning noise drops the longer you run it. Skip this if your codebase is a graveyard of legacy COBOL or you need post-deployment runtime protection; CodeThreat owns the pre-merge gate, not what happens after code hits production.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection. built by CodeThreatAI. Core capabilities include AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform differentiates with AI-powered pull request security review, False positive filtering with AI agents, Project-wide agentic code review.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform is developed by CodeThreatAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Slack, Git. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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