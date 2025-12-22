Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. TBV (Trust but Verify) is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
npm-first teams running lean on supply chain security will get real value from TBV's package verification and testing capabilities without paying for bloat. The tool is free and sits directly in the artifact inspection layer where most npm vulnerabilities actually enter your build, catching what you'd otherwise miss between dependency declaration and deployment. Skip this if you need broader SCA coverage across multiple languages or automated remediation workflows; TBV is deliberately narrow, which is exactly why it works well for teams that know what they're looking for.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs TBV (Trust but Verify) for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
TBV (Trust but Verify): Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and TBV (Trust but Verify) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while TBV (Trust but Verify) is Free, TBV (Trust but Verify) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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