Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

snync: A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.