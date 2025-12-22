Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. snync is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Development teams with private npm or PyPI packages should use snync to block the one dependency confusion vector that most SCA tools ignore: unregistered private package names sitting unprotected on public registries. It's free and takes minutes to run against your package manifest, making it a no-friction addition to any CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your organization doesn't publish internal packages or already enforces strict registry policies; the tool solves a specific attack surface, not general supply chain risk.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs snync for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
snync: A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and snync serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, Package Security. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while snync is Free, snync is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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