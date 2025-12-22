Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. pkgsign is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
JavaScript teams shipping packages to npm or yarn registries should use pkgsign if supply chain provenance matters more than ease of adoption. The tool cryptographically signs packages at build time and verifies signatures on install, closing a real gap in npm's default threat model; 95 GitHub stars suggests early traction among teams that already think in terms of package authenticity. Skip this if your workflow demands a GUI or integration with existing SCA platforms; pkgsign is a CLI primitive that requires you to own the signing ceremony in your pipeline.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs pkgsign for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
pkgsign: A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and pkgsign serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Package Security, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while pkgsign is Free, pkgsign is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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