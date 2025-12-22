Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. npm-zoo is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Development teams managing open-source dependencies at small to mid-market scale should use npm-zoo for fast, zero-friction screening of known malicious packages before they enter your supply chain. The tool's strength is specificity: it maintains a curated blocklist rather than attempting broad vulnerability scoring, which means fewer false positives and faster decisions at code review time. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire dependency tree or integration with your existing SCA platform; npm-zoo is best deployed as a gating check, not a replacement for deeper composition analysis.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs npm-zoo for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
npm-zoo: npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and npm-zoo serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Supply Chain Security, Package Security. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while npm-zoo is Free, npm-zoo is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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