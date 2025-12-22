Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. npm-scan is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications want npm-scan because it requires zero configuration and runs offline, catching vulnerabilities in your installed packages without shipping dependency data to external services. The heuristic approach means you get fast local scanning without the typical SCA vendor's network latency, and the zero-dollar price removes procurement friction for teams already skeptical of security tooling. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain attestation, SBOM generation, or integration with your existing vulnerability management platform; npm-scan is deliberately narrow, built for developers who need quick answers about what they've already installed.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs npm-scan for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
npm-scan: An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and npm-scan serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while npm-scan is Free, npm-scan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox