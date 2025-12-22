Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.