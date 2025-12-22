Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Koi Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Koi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with shadow IT across endpoints and app marketplaces should start with Koi Platform; its hourly marketplace scanning catches self-provisioned software that traditional asset discovery misses entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility, two functions most organizations treat as an afterthought until a breach forces the conversation. Skip this if your team lacks the integration bandwidth to connect Koi to your existing Zscaler or EDR stack, or if you need deep code-level vulnerability remediation beyond risk scoring and sandboxing.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Koi Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Koi Platform differentiates with Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Koi Platform is developed by Koi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab, npm and 2 more. Koi Platform integrates with Zscaler, SWG, EDR, MDM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Koi Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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