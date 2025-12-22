Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Fix Lockfile Integrity for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Fix Lockfile Integrity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while Fix Lockfile Integrity is Free, Fix Lockfile Integrity is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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