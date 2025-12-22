Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning
Startups and SMBs managing polyglot codebases will find real value in Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning because it scans 30+ languages without forcing you to learn a dozen different scanning tools. The tool supports npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions out of the box, with real-time CVE detection and one-click remediation links that actually reduce time-to-patch. Skip this if your primary concern is NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management workflows; Corgea prioritizes vulnerability detection over the deeper vendor assessment and attestation capabilities that mature enterprises need.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning differentiates with Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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