Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Confused is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Development teams with sprawling open source dependencies need Confused to catch typosquatting and namespace confusion attacks before they land in production, since most SCA tools skip this supply chain angle entirely. The scanner checks four major repositories (Python, JavaScript, PHP, Maven) and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to your CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include malicious package registration or if you're already using a paid SCA platform with its own namespace monitoring; Confused solves one specific problem well rather than replacing your existing composition analysis workflow.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Confused for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Confused: A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Confused is open-source with 754 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Confused serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while Confused is Free, Confused is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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