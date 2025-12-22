Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

Confused: A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.