Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Xygeni SCA: SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in application dependencies, Real-time malicious code detection in open source packages, Context-based vulnerability prioritization with reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.