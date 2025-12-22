Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.