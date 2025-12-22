Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Syft is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
DevOps and platform teams building container pipelines need Syft because its CLI-first design integrates directly into CI/CD without adding orchestration overhead. The tool has 7,581 GitHub stars and is actively maintained by Anchore, meaning you get a free, battle-tested SBOM generator that works offline and handles both OCI images and filesystems without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your team expects a UI, policy enforcement, or vulnerability intelligence bundled in; Syft generates the bill of materials and stops there, leaving remediation to your existing tools.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Syft for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Syft is open-source with 7,581 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Syft serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Key differences: Aikido Software Composition Analysis is Commercial while Syft is Free, Syft is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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