Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Snyk Evo Discovery is a free software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Security and platform engineering leaders managing AI-heavy codebases need Snyk Evo Discovery because it's the only free tool that actually inventories what's already running in your repos,AI models, agents, datasets, and plugins,before you can govern it. The local scanning model means no code leaves your environment, and the API access lets you wire discovery into existing CI/CD gates without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet adopted LLMs or agentic workflows at scale; you're paying attention too early.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Snyk Evo Discovery for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Snyk Evo Discovery: Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Snyk Evo Discovery differentiates with Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Snyk Evo Discovery is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Snyk Evo Discovery serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM. Key differences: Aikido Software Composition Analysis is Commercial while Snyk Evo Discovery is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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