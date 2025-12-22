Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Snyk Evo Discovery: Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.