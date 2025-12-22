Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.