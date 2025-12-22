Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning
Startups and SMBs managing polyglot codebases will find real value in Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning because it scans 30+ languages without forcing you to learn a dozen different scanning tools. The tool supports npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions out of the box, with real-time CVE detection and one-click remediation links that actually reduce time-to-patch. Skip this if your primary concern is NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management workflows; Corgea prioritizes vulnerability detection over the deeper vendor assessment and attestation capabilities that mature enterprises need.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning differentiates with Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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