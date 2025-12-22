Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Policy Engine is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Teams writing custom security rules but tired of regex hell will find Policy Engine's natural language policy creation genuinely faster than hand-coded detection logic, especially across the 15+ languages it covers. The pre-built compliance packs for SOC2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS cut weeks off policy scaffolding, and pull request integration means feedback reaches developers when they actually care. Skip this if your organization treats security policy as static documentation rather than living code that needs continuous iteration.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Policy Engine for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Policy Engine: AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Natural language policy creation, AI-powered policy transformation, Framework-aware detection across React, Angular, Vue, Express, Django, Rails..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Policy Engine differentiates with Natural language policy creation, AI-powered policy transformation, Framework-aware detection across React, Angular, Vue, Express, Django, Rails.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Policy Engine is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Policy Engine serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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