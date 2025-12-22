Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.