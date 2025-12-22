Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Syft is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
DevOps and platform teams building container pipelines need Syft because its CLI-first design integrates directly into CI/CD without adding orchestration overhead. The tool has 7,581 GitHub stars and is actively maintained by Anchore, meaning you get a free, battle-tested SBOM generator that works offline and handles both OCI images and filesystems without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your team expects a UI, policy enforcement, or vulnerability intelligence bundled in; Syft generates the bill of materials and stops there, leaving remediation to your existing tools.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Syft for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Syft is open-source with 7,581 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Syft serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while Syft is Free, Syft is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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