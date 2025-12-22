Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. secure-json-parse is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Node.js and JavaScript teams handling untrusted JSON input should adopt secure-json-parse to block prototype poisoning attacks that standard JSON.parse misses entirely. The tool is free, requires no infrastructure changes, and addresses a genuine gap in language-level security that most application firewalls don't catch. Not for teams that need broader dependency scanning or runtime protection across your stack; this is a surgical fix for one well-defined vulnerability class.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs secure-json-parse for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
secure-json-parse: A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. secure-json-parse is open-source with 241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and secure-json-parse serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while secure-json-parse is Free, secure-json-parse is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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