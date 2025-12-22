Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Sec1 Scopy is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast need Sec1 Scopy to catch open-source vulnerabilities before they ship, not after they're exploited. Its AI-driven prioritization cuts through noise by ranking exploitability alongside severity, and the 320,000+ vulnerability database with transitive dependency detection means you're not missing the second-order risks that static scanners overlook. Skip this if your team needs license compliance as your primary lever; Scopy scans licenses but doesn't enforce policy workflows the way specialized tools do.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Sec1 Scopy for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Sec1 Scopy: AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Sec1 Scopy differentiates with Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Sec1 Scopy is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Sec1 Scopy serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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