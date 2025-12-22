Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS): JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.