Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

git-secrets

Teams with developers committing to shared repositories should deploy git-secrets before anything else in their secrets management stack; it's the only free tool that actually stops credentials from hitting version control in the first place. With 12,952 GitHub stars and active adoption across tech companies, it's proven enough to catch the breach vectors that cost the most to remediate later. Skip this if your developers work in air-gapped environments or you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple repositories; git-secrets is a local hook, not a platform.