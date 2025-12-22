Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

FlowDroid

Security teams auditing Android applications for data exfiltration vulnerabilities will get real value from FlowDroid's taint analysis, which tracks sensitive data flow across method calls and lifecycle boundaries that simpler pattern matchers miss. The tool is free and has been battle-tested in academic research and real deployments, making it a smart choice before moving to commercial SAST platforms. Skip this if you need IDE integration or false-positive filtering; FlowDroid requires expertise to tune and will drown you in results without careful configuration, which is why it works best as a focused hunting tool rather than a gating control in your build pipeline.