Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. FlowDroid is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Security teams auditing Android applications for data exfiltration vulnerabilities will get real value from FlowDroid's taint analysis, which tracks sensitive data flow across method calls and lifecycle boundaries that simpler pattern matchers miss. The tool is free and has been battle-tested in academic research and real deployments, making it a smart choice before moving to commercial SAST platforms. Skip this if you need IDE integration or false-positive filtering; FlowDroid requires expertise to tune and will drown you in results without careful configuration, which is why it works best as a focused hunting tool rather than a gating control in your build pipeline.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs FlowDroid for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
FlowDroid: FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and FlowDroid serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while FlowDroid is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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