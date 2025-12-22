Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Entropy Source Evaluation is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Developers and security engineers responsible for cryptographic implementations need Entropy Source Evaluation because it catches weak or misconfigured random number generation before it reaches production, where entropy failures compromise every secret your system generates. The tool directly maps to NIST SP 800-90B compliance requirements, the standard that actually matters for CSPRNG validation. Skip this if your team relies on language runtime defaults without auditing their entropy sources; you'll get false confidence rather than actionable findings.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Entropy Source Evaluation for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Entropy Source Evaluation: Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Entropy Source Evaluation serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while Entropy Source Evaluation is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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