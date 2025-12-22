Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can review it should adopt DeepSource Autofix™ AI, which automatically remediates vulnerabilities and code quality issues before they reach main branches. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning fixes apply without context-switching or manual remediation overhead. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime security or threat response; DeepSource operates entirely in the left-shift space and won't catch logic flaws or zero-days that static analysis misses.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs DeepSource Autofix™ AI for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
DeepSource Autofix™ AI: AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. DeepSource Autofix™ AI differentiates with Automated code issue detection and fixing, AI-powered code remediation, Security vulnerability scanning.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. DeepSource Autofix™ AI is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and DeepSource Autofix™ AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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