Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Corgea Auto-Fix is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Development teams drowning in SAST findings will find real relief in Corgea Auto-Fix because it actually closes the remediation gap instead of just surfacing more vulnerabilities. The tool supports eight languages end-to-end (Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#) and generates pull requests developers can approve directly in their IDE, which cuts the usual fix-and-review cycle from days to hours. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy engine or multi-repository governance; Corgea is narrowly built for velocity at the point of code, not compliance orchestration across teams.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Corgea Auto-Fix for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Corgea Auto-Fix: AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Corgea Auto-Fix differentiates with AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Corgea Auto-Fix is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Corgea Auto-Fix serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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