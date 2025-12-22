Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Corgea Auto-Fix: AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered code fix generation for security vulnerabilities, Multi-language support for Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, Direct integration with developer IDEs..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.