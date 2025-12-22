Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. SOOS Container Security is a commercial container security tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containers weekly will find immediate value in SOOS Container Security's deep dependency scanning and per-build CI/CD integration, which catches transitive vulnerabilities most image scanners miss. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, with actionable fix recommendations that actually map to upgrade paths rather than just listing CVEs. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or are standardizing on a single vendor's CNAPP suite; SOOS is strongest at build-time visibility, not post-deployment anomaly hunting.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Container vulnerability & license scanner with deep dependency tree analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs SOOS Container Security for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
SOOS Container Security: Container vulnerability & license scanner with deep dependency tree analysis. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep dependency tree vulnerability scanning, Container image scanning for Linux package managers and open source applications, Vulnerability ranking by severity, impact, and exploitability..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. SOOS Container Security differentiates with Deep dependency tree vulnerability scanning, Container image scanning for Linux package managers and open source applications, Vulnerability ranking by severity, impact, and exploitability.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. SOOS Container Security is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning integrates with Docker Hub, AWS ECR, Google Container Registry, Azure Container Registry, GitLab Container Registry and 7 more. SOOS Container Security integrates with Jira, GitHub, SOOS SCA, SOOS DAST, SOOS SBOM Manager. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and SOOS Container Security serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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