Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

SOOS Container Security: Container vulnerability & license scanner with deep dependency tree analysis. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep dependency tree vulnerability scanning, Container image scanning for Linux package managers and open source applications, Vulnerability ranking by severity, impact, and exploitability..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.