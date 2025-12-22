Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance: Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds. built by VMware. Core capabilities include Continuous configuration and compliance management with VMware Salt, Automated ransomware and data recovery with isolated clean room, Confidential computing for attack surface reduction..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.