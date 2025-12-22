Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. SecLogic CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by SecLogic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find SecLogic CSPM most valuable for its graph-based prioritization that actually surfaces which misconfigurations matter, not just what exists. The 1,400+ built-in rules and native IaC scanning across Terraform and CloudFormation mean you catch drift before resources hit production. The gap is in response automation; SecLogic excels at finding and contextualizing problems but offers lighter remediation capabilities than competitors, making it a better fit for organizations with mature runbook processes than those seeking push-button fixes.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs SecLogic CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
SecLogic CSPM: Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. SecLogic CSPM differentiates with Real-time misconfiguration detection and automated remediation, 1,400+ built-in configuration rules across cloud and IaC environments, Graph-based Security Graph for contextual misconfiguration prioritization.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. SecLogic CSPM is developed by SecLogic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with Vanta, Drata. SecLogic CSPM integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, OCI and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and SecLogic CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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