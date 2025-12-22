Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Redirecting is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams using HTTP request interception for testing purposes will find value in Redirecting's straightforward redirect functionality; it handles URL rewriting without the complexity of heavyweight proxies. The free pricing model makes it accessible for small teams or proof-of-concept work with minimal budget friction. Skip this if you need SAST capabilities, policy enforcement, or integration with a broader AppSec pipeline; Redirecting is a narrow utility, not a testing platform.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Redirecting for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Redirecting: A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Redirecting serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while Redirecting is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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