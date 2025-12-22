Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Prowler Lighthouse AI is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Prowler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated cloud engineers should adopt Prowler Lighthouse AI for its AI-driven remediation guidance, which converts compliance findings into actionable fixes developers can implement themselves. The multi-agent orchestration system and native integration with Cursor and VS Code means security issues get resolved where code gets written, not handed off to a backlog. Skip this if you need deep incident response capabilities; Prowler prioritizes continuous monitoring and prevention over post-breach investigation and mitigation.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Prowler Lighthouse AI for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Prowler Lighthouse AI: AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance. built by Prowler. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Prowler Lighthouse AI differentiates with AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Prowler Lighthouse AI is developed by Prowler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with Vanta, Drata. Prowler Lighthouse AI integrates with Cursor, Claude Code, VS Code. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Prowler Lighthouse AI serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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