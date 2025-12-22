Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Ice: Ice is an AWS cloud cost management tool that provides multi-level visibility into cloud spending and resource utilization to support informed reservation purchases and resource optimization decisions..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.