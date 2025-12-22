Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Dawnguard AI: AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform. built by Dawnguard. Core capabilities include Automatic cloud architecture mapping from code, AI-powered risk detection and analysis, Real-time collaborative architecture design..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.