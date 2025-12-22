Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)
DevOps and infrastructure teams running multi-cloud deployments will find real value in Cloud Security Suite because it audits infrastructure configuration drift across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean from the command line without agent overhead. The Lynis foundation gives you battle-tested Unix/Linux hardening checks that catch misconfigurations most CSPM tools gloss over, and the free tier removes procurement friction for teams piloting cloud security posture work. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflows; cs-suite is a point-in-time assessment tool, not a real-time posture platform.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite): A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is open-source with 1,167 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is Free, Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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