Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Cloud Inquisitor: Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.