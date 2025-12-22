Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Cloud Inquisitor is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams managing multi-account sprawl will find real value in Cloud Inquisitor for the one problem it solves well: surfacing resource ownership and orphaned assets that your actual CSPM misses. The free pricing and native AWS integration mean you can deploy it across accounts without procurement friction. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud Inquisitor is a lightweight visibility tool for finding what you've lost track of, not a replacement for your posture management platform.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Cloud Inquisitor for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Cloud Inquisitor: Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Cloud Inquisitor is open-source with 448 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Inquisitor serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloud Inquisitor is Free, Cloud Inquisitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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