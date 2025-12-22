Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. SEWORKS is a commercial penetration testing tool by SEWORKS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
SMBs and mid-market companies lacking in-house penetration testing capacity should start with SEWORKS for its AI-driven testing via the GAMAN engine paired with expert validation that eliminates false positives entirely. The credential monitoring across LeakJar and SOC 2 Type II compliance package makes it especially valuable for teams juggling regulatory deadlines alongside actual attack surface work. Skip this if you need application security scanning or cloud infrastructure assessment; SEWORKS is narrowly focused on pentesting, breach monitoring, and compliance documentation, not breadth.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Offensive security firm offering AI pentesting, credential monitoring & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs SEWORKS for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
SEWORKS: Offensive security firm offering AI pentesting, credential monitoring & compliance. built by SEWORKS. Core capabilities include AI-powered penetration testing via proprietary GAMAN® engine (Pentoma®), Expert-validated findings with zero false positives, Compliance-mapped reports for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. SEWORKS differentiates with AI-powered penetration testing via proprietary GAMAN® engine (Pentoma®), Expert-validated findings with zero false positives, Compliance-mapped reports for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. SEWORKS is developed by SEWORKS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and SEWORKS serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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