Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

SEWORKS: Offensive security firm offering AI pentesting, credential monitoring & compliance. built by SEWORKS. Core capabilities include AI-powered penetration testing via proprietary GAMAN® engine (Pentoma®), Expert-validated findings with zero false positives, Compliance-mapped reports for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.